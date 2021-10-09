https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-democrat-zings-schumer-timing-debt-ceiling-tirade-against-gop?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
“Frankly, I agree with the reasons why Senator Schumer was so frustrated that this standoff over the debt limit was risky, was unnecessary, was a manufactured crisis,” Coons told Fox News Sunday. “But partly why Senator Manchin had his head in his hands was he thinks our leaders should be talking to each other directly. And all of us agree that we need more stability in our Congress and our country.”