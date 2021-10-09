https://therightscoop.com/are-you-better-off-than-you-were-ten-months-ago-is-anyone/

At the rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, President Trump is delivering a barn buster of a campaign rally that is knocking libs into hysteria on social media. But he wasn’t the only speaker at the event.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, a mainstay in national politics and practically venerated in Iowa, spoke to the crowd too and asked a really, really great question. Are you better off than you were ten months ago?





Just TEN months into Biden and everything is in total freefall.

“Are you better off then you were ten months ago?” Sen. @ChuckGrassley asks the crowd at the #SaveAmerica rally in Iowa ahead of former President Trump’s speech. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/330is9lGag — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 10, 2021

No one could answer yes to that question. No American anyway.

We’ll have Trump speech highlights as soon as we can.

