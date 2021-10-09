Krystle Mitchell, a senior member of the Victorian Police Force resigned today over ethical concerns and political influence by the Daniel Andrews government and a declining relationship between serving officers and the general public. Police officers are not allowed to speak out or express political opinions. Recent changes to their code of practice specifically cracked down on the posting of political material on social media.

There is no question that some Victoria Police officers at ‘Freedom Rallies’ violently ATTACK peaceful protesters.

It all makes sense now.

Thank you, Acting Senior Sergeant Krystle Mitchell, for breaking your silence.

