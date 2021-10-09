Sidney Powell, a high-profile attorney who championed former President Donald Trump ‘s claims the 2020 election was rigged, is suing the Pentagon over its coronavirus vaccine mandate.

On Monday, the Department of Defense announced its 700,000 civilian employees would have a Nov. 22 deadline to get fully vaccinated, according to its memorandum . While the memorandum states employees must be fully vaccinated by that date, people are not considered fully inoculated until two weeks after their second COVID-19 injection, which would mean employees have a deadline of Nov. 8 to get the first jab.

Defending the Republic, Powell’s Texas-based group that filed the lawsuit stated in its press release that it did so “on behalf of 16 active-duty military service members” to back their constitutional rights to refuse inoculation. The group describes the vaccine mandate as “unconstitutional” and “unlawful.”

ALL FORMER VA SECRETARIES URGE CONGRESS TO PASS MILITARY SUICIDE PREVENTION LEGISLATION

Prior to the DoD’s recent announcement, the Pentagon announced its plans in late August to move forward with a vaccine mandate for all of its military members. This move from the Pentagon came quickly after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Active-duty members of the Army have a deadline of Dec. 15 to be fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, active-duty members of the Air Force have a deadline of Nov. 2. The Navy gave active-duty Marines and Sailors a deadline of Nov. 28 to be fully vaccinated.

While service members can seek to apply for exemption from the vaccine for medical or religious reasons, they could face disciplinary action if they do not comply.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Powell recently pushed a conspiracy theory that the Democratic Party had been behind the death of a 20-year-old staffer who previously worked on former Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s campaign to cover up stealing the election.

Dominion Voting Systems slapped Powell with a $1.3 billion lawsuit in January, suing her for defamation. The company alleged the attorney’s claims that their software was compromised had caused them “unprecedented harm.”

The Washington Examiner reached out to Defending the Republic for a comment but did not receive a response.