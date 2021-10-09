https://www.oann.com/singapore-pm-says-covid-19-new-normal-could-take-up-to-6-months/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=singapore-pm-says-covid-19-new-normal-could-take-up-to-6-months



FILE PHOTO: People eat at a hawker centre during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su FILE PHOTO: People eat at a hawker centre during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

October 9, 2021

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore may need as much as six months to get to a “new normal” in terms of easing restrictions and people resuming their previous routines in the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday.

“It will take us at least three months, and perhaps as long as six months, to get there,” Loong said in an address to the island nation.

The Southeast Asia city-state with a population of 5.45 million has been reporting more than 3,000 daily COVID-19 infections over the past few days, though almost all of them are asymptomatic or mild. More than 80% of the population is fully vaccinated.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by William Mallard)

