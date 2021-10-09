https://www.oann.com/soccer-spains-torres-faces-fitness-test-ahead-of-nations-league-final/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=soccer-spains-torres-faces-fitness-test-ahead-of-nations-league-final
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – UEFA Nations League – Semi Final – Italy v Spain – San Siro, Milan, Italy – October 6, 2021 Spain’s Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their first goal with Gavi, Mikel Oyarzabal and Marcos Alonso REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
October 9, 2021
version=”1.0″ encoding=”utf-8″ standalone=”yes”?><status code