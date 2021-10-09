https://www.theblaze.com/news/candace-cameron-bure-covid-vaccine-mandates

Actress Candace Cameron Bure declared that she is not anti-vaccine, but is instead against vaccine mandates for several reasons. The “Fuller House” star proclaimed that she is “standing up for freedom” in a post on Instagram calling for unity.

Bure uploaded photos that all start with “I’m not anti-v” (anti-vaccine) and followed by “I’m just pro-medical freedom,” “I’m just pro-informed consent,” “I’m just pro-immune system,” “I’m just pro-early intervention,” and “I’m just pro-sunlight, exercise, real food, and vitamins.”

Bure wrote a caption explaining her position to her 5 million followers on Instagram: “This. This is not about what I am against. This is what I am FOR. Read and understand the distinction.”

“This mama is holding the line and standing up for freedom,” added Bure – best known for playing the character D.J. Tanner on the hit sitcoms “Full House” and “Fuller House.”

Bure also called for vaccinated and unvaccinated people to respect one another, “This should not separate us. We can have different opinions and still respect and love one another. Be bigger than that!”

Studies have shown that getting plenty of Vitamin D can reduce the chances of being infected with COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study in March that found 78% of people who have been hospitalized, needed a ventilator or died from COVID-19 have been overweight or obese.

Also in March, the World Obesity Federation released a report that said approximately 90% of global COVID-19 deaths were in countries with high levels of obesity.

Bure is the latest celebrity to question mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations or to be vaccine-hesitant – joining rapper Nicki Minaj, podcast host Joe Rogan, supermodel Doutzen Kroes, actor Miles Teller, singer Olivia Newton-John, comedian Rob Schneider, rapper Offset, actress Kristie Alley, model Anwar Hadid, actor LaKeith Stanfield, radio personality Charlamagne tha God, actress Letitia Wright, and Chet Hanks.

Bure has been consistent in her opposition to vaccine mandates. In 2015, the actress showed support for parents to hold the decision to vaccinate their children or not.

“Although my children are vaccinated, I’m glad I had the choice when it comes to school,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I have many family and friends who choose not to vaccinate for different reasons. Some of them already homeschool and my guess is that [a] whole lot more in California are going to. SHOUTOUT to HOMESCHOOL PARENTS and CO-OPS.”

