President Joe Biden’s approval rating is underwater yet again, a Yahoo! News/YouGov survey released this week found.

The survey, taken October 1 to 4, 2021, among 1,640 U.S. adults, asked respondents, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as President?”

Overall, 42 percent said they approved, compared to 50 percent who disapprove. Among those who approve, 18 percent “strongly” approve. However, the number of those who “strongly” disapprove is significantly greater at 38 percent.

A majority of independents and Republicans disapprove of the president’s job performance, 56 percent and 88 percent, respectively. Democrats, however, overwhelmingly approve of Biden, giving him 81 percent support.

The survey also found less than a majority approving of Biden’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, 47 percent approving and 44 percent disapproving. That number also shifts significantly along party lines, as 81 percent of Democrats approve of his handling of the pandemic, compared to 75 percent of Republicans and 50 percent of Democrats who disapprove. That coincides with other recent surveys taken in September, showing Biden’s coronavirus markings continuing to sink as he continues to pit vaccinated Americans against unvaccinated Americans.

As Breitbart News reported:

The survey, produced by Langer Research Associates, found Biden’s approval rating for his handling of the Chinese coronavirus dropping dramatically over the last few months, cratering from 64 percent approval in April to 52 percent in September — a double-digit drop over the summer. His disapproval on the issue has also risen by double digits over the same time period, jumping from 31 percent to 41 percent. Their survey also noted, “Biden’s overall approval rating is just 44 percent, pulled down by criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan pullout.”

As of Saturday, Biden’s RealClearPolitics average remained underwater by -6.9 percentage points.

