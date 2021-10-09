https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ted-nugent-goes-legend-with-alex-jones-democrats-have-their-head-stuck-up-faucis-ass/

Posted by Kane on October 9, 2021 11:06 pm

Ted Nugent full interview with Alex Jones from yesterday

“There’s nothing more serious than combatting these power abusing, oath violating, genocidal tyrant punks. I don’t know if they have their heads straight up Fauci’s ass, they would make Joseph Goebbels proud.”

Original story on CFP has 400+ comments…

Short highlight…

