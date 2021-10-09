https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/teenage-hero-arrested-in-wyoming-for-refusing-mask-at-school-board-meeting/
Meet Grace. She’s a 16 year old girl who’s showing more courage than most men right now. She’s refusing to comply with the mask mandate her Wyoming school board is trying to force. She was fined and arrested. Here’s her arrest. She’s a hero.
Support her: https://t.co/reUHkcHjHx pic.twitter.com/fs0Xr5mz03
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 9, 2021
Civil disobedience at its finest.
Check the smug superintendent in the bottom clip…
Don’t miss the superintendent of schools for the Albany County school district Jubile Yennie at 4 minutes in saying “thank you” when Grace’s dad says that it’s despicable to go after a kids rights like this. He reportedly makes $230,000 a year from the @ACSD1WY district. pic.twitter.com/ECpRdX6Jjt
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 9, 2021