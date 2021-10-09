https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/616210e02817c57bc71ccf1c

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe commented on the battle over how race issues are taught in public schools during a roundtable discussion with WAVY News 10’s Anita Blanton and Andy Fox this week.

ANITA BLANTON, WAVY: How do you define critical race theory?

TERRY MCAULIFFE: I answer this question very clearly. It is not taught in Virginia and has never been taught in Virginia.

I’ve said this a lot. It is a dog whistle. It is racial. It is division. And it is used by Glenn Youngkin and others — and it is the same thing as Trump and the border wall — to divide people. We should not be dividing people in school…

ANITA BLANTON: But how do you define it?

MCAULIFFE: Doesn’t matter, it is not taught here in Virginia. I’m not going to spend my time because the school board and everyone else has said it is not taught. It is racist. It is a dog whistle.

ANITA BLANTON: How can we say it is racist if we don’t have a definition? I just want a definition from you.

MCAULIFFE: Yep. It is not taught here in Virginia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

