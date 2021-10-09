http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/0qoyaGg1rZI/thats-easy-for-him-to-say.php

On Thursday President Biden spoke at the Clayco data center construction site in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Biden was promoting compulsory Covid vaccinations (White House transcript here).

Has OSHA — the federal agency assigned to promulgate the mandate on the private sector — gotten around to issuing the “emergency” regulation Biden has ordered up? Answer: No.

On Thursday the White House also issued a 26-page report on the utility of vaccine requirements (posted here). Biden referred to it in his Elk Grove remarks.

Biden singled out FOX News for mockery in his remarks: “Even — this I always get a kick out of — Fox News. (Laughter.) Fox News requires vaccinations for all employees. (Applause.) Give me a break. Fox News.” Is that true? Answer: No. (“According to a memo from a Fox executive, some 90% of full-time employees said they were fully vaccinated; those who are not must take a daily COVID test.”)

It’s interesting to see the corrections marked in the White House transcript of Biden’s remarks. Here is a good one: “I’ve not only purchased enough vaccine to make sure every single American can get a vaccine shot, get the full dose and a booster, but provide — already we’ve put out a million eight hundred thousand [one hundred and eighty million] doses of vaccines to other parts of the world.”

Biden introduced the local eminences attending his reading from the teleprompter (video below). That’s easy for him to say!

In case you missed President Biden today. pic.twitter.com/f0f5WeUuA5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 8, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

