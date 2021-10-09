http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/X2XopZrgQqY/the-chinese-communists-are-evil.php

One of the strangest phenomena of our time is the whitewashing of the Chinese Communist Party by American liberals. Fifty years ago, everyone knew that the CCP was vicious, cruel and evil. But over the years, economic self-interest–the desire to take advantage of what is at best low-wage labor, and at worst slave labor–has triumphed over moral judgment. With hindsight, maybe Richard Nixon’s famous opening up of China and Bill Clinton’s admission of China into the World Trade Organization were mistakes. Donald Trump briefly tried to rationalize our relationship with the Evil Empire of the 21st Century, but that was too much for the establishment to take.

So what is the nature of the Chinese Communist regime? Are they our moral equal, if not our moral superior, as liberals generally believe? Some light is shed on that question by a former Chinese policeman now living in exile in Europe:

A former Chinese policeman said Uyghur Muslims were hanged from cell ceilings, tortured with electric batons and ordered to be raped by fellow prisoners, in what appears to be the first interview with an official whistleblower. The former detective described the extreme abuse Uyghurs were subjected to in order to elicit confessions as China rounded up about two million people in a social cleansing programme.

Two million people.

The officer, identified only by the surname Jiang, said he worked in one of the hundred internment camps dotted around far-western China. He said that initially he felt the patriotic pull to join 150,000 police recruits to staff detention centres in Xinjiang but he was quickly disillusioned by abuse carried out against detainees as young as 14.

***

Jiang said he and his colleagues would “kick them, beat them (until they’re) bruised and swollen” and “until they kneel on the floor crying”. “If you want people to confess, you use the electric baton with two sharp tips on top,” he also said in the interview. “We would tie two electrical wires on the tips and set the wires on their genitals while the person is tied up.” Other common tactics, he said, included forcing prisoners to gang rape male detainees. He now believes, however, none of the detainees was guilty and many appeared to have been arrested simply to fill government quotas. Following a confession, inmates would be sent to one of China’s hundreds of internment camps, referred to as “vocational training” centres by Beijing.

The CCP now uses Uyghur graduates of those “vocational training centers” to manufacture solar panels–using coal-fired electricity!–that are hailed by Western liberals as morally superior “green” energy sources. The Chinese have driven most other solar panel manufacturers out of the market, as it is hard to compete on cost with slave labor. I am not aware of a single liberal American politician who has let these facts stand in the way of his support for solar energy mandates. By government decree, American taxpayers and ratepayers are supporting slavery in China.

If there is a Democratic Party politician who cares about all of this, please let me know who he is. I am not aware of one.

