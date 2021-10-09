https://noqreport.com/2021/10/09/this-is-not-a-negotiation-fed-up-parents-serve-stunned-school-board-200-million-lawsuit-over-mask-mandate/

One could feel the tension at a Clark County School District board meeting as one fed-up dad spoke for a group of fourteen parents while serving a $200 million lawsuit over mask mandates. Watch: “This is segregation based off of your own fears and your own personal interests,” the unidentified father argued. “The people in this country have had enough, and we are fighting back.”

“I have something to give you,” he then said. “Security, would you do me a favor? Would you please hand those forms to the board members? You’ve been officially served a $200 million lawsuit with six complaints and violations or multiple amendments.”

“Your job is not to be concerned with the children’s health,” he added. “You’re not nurses. You’re not doctors. You are not responsible for their health organization. Your only focus is on our children’s education, and the education system here is 50th in the state, and you make almost more money than anybody else.”

“It is very clear that you have failed in doing that job,” he said. “This country is not alone. It’s time that we wake up. Now, we’re gonna do a lawsuit after lawsuit after lawsuit. We can throw it out as […]