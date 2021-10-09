http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6rQ2wUwT_hw/

Jaclyn Moore, the white, male-to-female writer and showrunner of the Netflix drama Dear White People, is getting blasted on social media. Many are calling “bullshit” on Moore’s decision to cut ties with the streaming giant to protest Chappelle’s latest stand up special.

“The showrunner of Dear White People is not only a white woman, but a person who spent the majority of her life enjoying the privilege of a white man. And now she calls for boycott of a black man because he doesn’t acquiesce to her world view,” read one of the many tweets pouring in after Moore declared being “done” with Netflix “as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content.”

“WAIT. The show runner of this black show is WHITE. Complaining about a black man.” said one user. “GTFOH Backwards bullshit.”

“White trans woman who profited off Black trauma via a show called Dear White People trying to get Dave Chappelle canceled for calling out racism within the LGBTQ community? That’s interesting,” read another tweet.

Another user said: “Netflix Dear White People showrunner may get canceled for trying to get someone else canceled.”

“People are just now finding out that white Liberals control black content because Dave Chappelle pissed off the Dear White People showrunner. Wait until they find out they control black politics,” said someone else.

Dave Chappelle, meanwhile, is getting the last laugh, is doubling down, and defending his critique.

“Fuck Twitter. Fuck NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid ass networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life,” Chappelle reportedly said at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Thursday where he reportedly received a standing ovation. “If this is what being canceled is like, I love it.”

