U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks at a rally in Iowa State Fairgrounds, in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Mummey U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks at a rally in Iowa State Fairgrounds, in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Mummey

October 10, 2021

(Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed the re-election campaign of Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who is seeking an 8th term through the 2022 U.S. midterm election.

Trump was speaking at a rally in Iowa.

