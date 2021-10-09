https://politicrossing.com/tucker-dems-are-working-to-silence-political-enemies/

“Tucker takes a look at the new mission of the Department of Justice, investigating concerned parents for domestic terrorism, and what looks like conflicts of interest.”

“The Department of Justice, under Merrick Garland, announced that the National Security Division has a new mission.”

“They’re not stopping terrorism. Instead, they’re convincing your school board members that they’re in danger when they’re not. They’re trying to portray parents as national security threats.”

“It’s hard to overstate how sinister and crazy this is.”

“Who is ‘threatening’ these teachers and school board members? Is it Al Qaeda? Is it the Russian government? Is it ISIS-K? No, it’s parents. Parents are angry about what’s happening in schools.”

“’The Justice Department will also create specialized training and guidance [that] will help school board members … understand the type of behavior that constitutes threats.’ So it’s a propaganda operation funded by you out of the Department of so-called Justice, designed to tell teachers and school board members that when parents complain, it’s domestic terrorism.”

“This is an utter perversion of the mission and the power of the United States Department of Justice. It is almost impossible to overstate how sinister and how crazy this is.”

“’Don’t put masks on our kids anymore, it’s child abuse.’ Well, actually, that’s true. And anyone who’s looked at the data knows that it’s true. Belgian pediatricians, for example, in the Belgian Academy for Medicine, not a third world country, just issued this assessment of masks of school: ‘Testing children, imposing mouth masks and quarantine go against the principle of primum non nocere (first, do no harm) which is included in the Hippocratic Oath that doctors took. These drastic actions do much more damage to the children in the short and long term than going through the infection itself.’”

“If you dare to cite scientific conclusions, you are a domestic extremist and the media will demand that you be investigated by the FBI. And they’re justifying this in exactly the same way that the Chinese government explained away murders it committed in Tiananmen Square. They’re accusing people who have been completely wronged by the government of undermining domestic stability by complaining about it. What used to be called legitimate civic disagreement is now a threat to the nation.”

“The DOJ rules require employees to seek official guidance before participating in any matter in which his or her impartiality could be questioned. That would include situations in which matters can affect the financial interests of a relative with whom the DOJ employee has a close relationship. That would probably include your daughter, Merrick Garland. Did you do that?”

Watch the video below and tell us what you think in the comments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

