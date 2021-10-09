https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/twitter-censors-user-saying-regrets-taking-vaccine-becoming/

Twitter has censored a thread in which Michael Robison explained that he regretted trading “my solid health, for a temporary freedom to travel and freedom from being criticized.”

Robison — an investor, entrepreneur and the founder of SPARTN Monkey Rescue — had posted his personal story about his health declining after taking the COVID vaccine and warned people to “THINK, STUDY & BE AWARE” before getting it themselves.

“I am not anti-vaccine… but I will caution…. Proceed with care!!! Police cars revolving light I am now fighting a T-Cell Lymphoma as a result of the degraded MRNA Protein Spike via dendritic reaction, called by Pfizer a waning immunity! It is not truly a safe precaution for #COVID19,” Robison wrote.

The CDC, Pfizer, Moderna and J&J know that the instability of IVT use of MRNA is accompanied by the bodies clearing of the Inert 19 Protein Spike by the immune system. When it leaves the cell structure compromised after insertion & clearing…. It results in autoimmune issues…. — Michael Robison (@MichaelRobison) October 8, 2021

Robison continued on to say “the CDC, Pfizer, Moderna and J&J know that the instability of IVT use of MRNA is accompanied by the bodies clearing of the Inert 19 Protein Spike by the immune system. When it leaves the cell structure compromised after insertion & clearing…. It results in autoimmune issues….”

“One such issue is the risk and causation of severe results such as Leukemia and T-Cell Lymphoma. Another common long term effect is autoimmune disorders that impact the skin…. And require life long maintenance and treatment…” the thread continued. “All such issues and cases have been consistently reported to VAERS which is co-managed by the CDC & FDA…. But no attention or research has been prioritized or funded for this repository of information!”

All such issues and cases have been [email protected] to VAERS which is co-managed by the CDC & FDA…. But no attention or research has been prioritized or funded for this repository of information! — Michael Robison (@MichaelRobison) October 8, 2021

“My caution is this…. Be aware. As late as 2018 all of the groups involved were still convinced that MRNA was still far too unstable for use in vaccine distribution. This vaccine is the largest form of a clinical trial in the history of mankind,” Robison wrote.

I regret deeply being vaccinated. I have had a breakthrough case after…. And I am now fighting cancer as a result. I traded my solid health, for a temporary freedom to travel and freedom from being criticized. THINK, STUDY & BE AWARE before getting the vaccine — Michael Robison (@MichaelRobison) October 8, 2021

He concluded by saying, “my caution is this…. Be aware. As late as 2018 all of the groups involved were still convinced that MRNA was still far too unstable for use in vaccine distribution. This vaccine is the largest form of a clinical trial in the history of mankind.”

Soon, the first post of the thread had amassed over 100 retweets — and was noticed by the censors.

First, Twitter slapped on warning on the tweet claiming that it is “misleading” because health officials say that the vaccines are safe for “most people.” They also took away the ability to like, comment or share it.

Next, the platform made it so that if you clicked on the first tweet, the ones below it no longer appeared.

The censorship is unreal! @Twitter this is wrong. What I shared here is documented and backed up by medical professionals including the former director of the NIH. pic.twitter.com/rcE2IlDcqA — Michael Robison (@MichaelRobison) October 9, 2021

Speaking to the Gateway Pundit, Robison said that “this stark, swift and harsh censorship by Twitter is a reminder that the ‘facts’ you read on any social media platform are not unbiased or unfiltered. Rather it is dictated by narratives that fit the political or personal gain of those in charge of multi-billion dollar platforms to which we have surrendered our lives.”

“It’s good to be reminded that social media is nothing more than a highlight reel of life, managed by agendas, driven by money!” Robison continued.

When @Twitter censors your info, functions and truthful info to protect agendas, money and political ideals…. Be aware that our “freedoms” are simply a virtue signal from the private entities that are beholden to corrupt public leadership! pic.twitter.com/7mDpLfY8zs — Michael Robison (@MichaelRobison) October 9, 2021

You can follow Robison (and his adorable monkeys) on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook — for now, anyways.

