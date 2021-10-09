https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/09/unreal-redsteeze-spotlights-some-media-malpractice-to-show-maybe-facebook-is-not-the-problem/

The mainstream media will often report on how Facebook and other social media outlets are criticized as enabling the spread of misinformation, but the MSM’s self-awareness couldn’t be lower. Stephen L. Miller — @RedSteeze — focused on the media’s reporting about Jacob Blake as an example of why “Facebook isn’t the problem.”

It starts with news that the Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake last year will not be charged:

NEW: Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake last year in Wisconsin will not face federal criminal civil rights charges, federal prosecutors announce. https://t.co/O8vGsi4Y02 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 8, 2021

Remember the false narratives that were spread after the shooting?

Facebook is not the reason misinformation regarding what happened in Kenosha spread, resulting in riots, looting and businesses being torched to the ground. https://t.co/q2N356uW0O — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2021

The media really did their part to spread the narrative without knowing (or caring about) the facts:

Here’s a USA Today “fact check” from last year saying claims that Blake had a knife were not true. Later, an update was made in order to say that, yes, Blake had a “razor-blade type knife” but that didn’t change the conclusion of the fact check:

Maybe Facebook isn’t the problem. pic.twitter.com/H4Gxdc31rB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2021

Nothing to see here, just the media covering themselves in more glory.

Jake Tapper called Jacob Blake unarmed instead of waiting for facts to emerge. Maybe Facebook isn’t the problem. https://t.co/Qa3A9vdax5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2021

The Washington Post also called Jacob Blake unarmed, before having to issue a correction. So naturally misinformation spreading on Facebook is the problem. pic.twitter.com/So0QkJu34U — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2021

Given all this it’s laughable that media outlets continue to claim they don’t push any particular agenda.

Fact Checkers: “The truth is whatever we want it to be, despite what actual facts are provided” — Miss Lexis PhD – Dark Times Have Fallen Upon Us (@Lexis_Cameron) October 9, 2021

***

Related:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

