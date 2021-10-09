https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/616273502817c57bc71cd275
The art gallery representing Hunter Biden has apparently received hundreds of thousands in COVID relief loan funds. Are we supposed to believe this is a coincidence? After everything we know about Hun…
Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem just spoke at President Trump’s Save America rally in De Moines, Iowa. He spoke about President Trump’s ‘Drain The Swamp’ agenda, the Arizona audit, and the d…
NBCWord on the internet is that Kanye West had been “quietly advising” estranged wife Kim Kardashian West ahead of her big Saturday Night Live debut this week. But the biggest influence on her monolog…
Former President Donald J. Trump blasted Milley for the abandoned equipment in Afghanistan at the Save America Rally in Des Moines….