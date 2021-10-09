http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YT0_xgl1fmQ/

A man who stepped in to stop a violent attack and alleged attempted abduction of a Fort Lauderdale woman told reporters he was in the right place at the right time.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the incident occurred a few minutes before 6:00 a.m. on September 9 as the woman walked along the 500 block of East Las Olas, NBC Miami reported Friday.

Investigators said the man ran up and approached her from behind, grabbed, choked, and slammed her onto the ground before trying to drag her away.

WPLG shared video footage of the incident:

Construction worker Edwin Zamora said he got to work early that morning and was in his truck when he heard someone screaming, and he immediately thought of his wife and daughter.

Zamora said he exited his vehicle, grabbed a piece of metal from inside the truck and began yelling at the suspect who fled the scene.

One the man was gone, Zamora went over to check on the woman.

“She was crying and she had bruises on her shoulder and arm,” he recalled. “She was a little bit in shock after she stopped crying.”

Following the incident, Zamora said he was not a hero but simply a fellow human being.

“She said ‘thank you, you saved my life.’ [I said] ‘no, I didn’t save your life. I was in the right place at the right moment,’” he commented.

In a social media post on Friday, police said they were investigating the incident and asked citizens for help in identifying the suspect in the clip:

#FLPD is investigating an attempted kidnapping and needs your help identifying the suspect in this video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective DeQuarto at 954-828-6559. To report information anonymously, contact @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS.@FTLCityNews pic.twitter.com/4CpH4qcppD — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) October 8, 2021

“When I saw that, I was thinking about my wife, my daughter, my mom, my sister. It can happen to anybody. So, like everybody have family, so I’m hoping everybody do the same thing,” Zamora told WPLG of the incident.

YouTube users praised him for his actions in such a dangerous situation, one person writing, “He is a HERO.”

“What a good man!” another commented.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

