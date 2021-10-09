https://citizenfreepress.com/column-1/watch-live-shooting-at-texas-high-school-multiple-victims-police-hunt-for-killer/

Video shows the fight that led to the shooting…

So Allegedly This Is What Caused The Mansfield School Shooting Today 🗣‼️ TEACH YOUR KIDS NOT TO BE BULLIES 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/MYdaKqNR5E — 🩸🥶#REALFUCKINGAPE 🥶🩸 (@iAmKiidLoudd) October 6, 2021

English teacher, 25, was shot in back by 18-year-old school gunman who went on rampage with .45 caliber gun after classroom brawl – injuring three – before being driven to police station by his attorney.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that the gun used in the incident was not legal, adding that ‘it is illegal for the shooter to either possess or have purchased the gun that was used in this crime.’

UPDATE — Shooter identified as Timothy George Simpkins.

Simpkins is now in custody, gunshot victims expected to survive their injuries.

BREAKING: Arlington school shooter in custody, gunshot victims expected to survive their injuries, police say. https://t.co/9OBMz6PPQ0 pic.twitter.com/VnW0Wvjp1L — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 6, 2021

Per NBC DFW shooting at Timberview and multiple victims shot and taken to local hospitals. 🚨 PARENTS advised to go to Student Nutrition Center on Webb. MISD trying to get buses to campus to transport students to nutrition center pic.twitter.com/jIHHQ1UNrX — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) October 6, 2021

Police have confirmed a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. Nearby schools are reportedly on lockdown. Police are currently searching for the shooter and “multiple victims” have been confirmed.

The Arlington Police Department is liaising with the Mansfield and Grand Prairie Police Departments, as well as the school district’s police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in the hunt for the suspect or suspects.

Police confirmed to local media that “multiple” people have been shot and transferred to hospital. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said that at least two people had been injured.

Parents have been directed to a reunification point at the nearby Center for Performing Arts, though local media reports indicate that some students and staff remain locked in their classrooms and offices.













