http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uJXZbngO_JE/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that President Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan has put the United States on the path to another 9/11 and “This notion of over-the-horizon counterterrorism over there isn’t going to work.”

Waltz stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:40] “I want everybody to understand that we’re on a road to another 9/11, unfortunately, with what Biden has done in Afghanistan, that we’re far less safe. This notion of over-the-horizon counterterrorism over there isn’t going to work. And we need to be on guard as Americans. Because this cancer that we’ve left behind in Afghanistan is going to spread. It’s going to follow us home.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

