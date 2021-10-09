http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-GMAMqISMmc/

Heartwarming bodycam footage captured the moment a deputy found three Texas children in the Sam Houston National Forest on the morning of October 1 after they spent the night lost in the woods.

The three children, ages six, six, and seven, got lost in the woods after venturing away from a commonly used trail to play in a dry creek bed, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Sgt. Jason Smith of the Montgomery County PD rescued the three children after a volunteer had located them, Click 2 Houston reported.

According to Click 2 Houston, the volunteer was familiar with the woods and found the children around 9:30 a.m. the morning of October 1. He attempted to dial 9-1-1, but spotty cell service posed a problem. He was finally able to get through to dispatch, who triangulated the location of the call and guided Sgt Smith to the scene.

Bodycam footage shows the exact moment Smith found the children and the volunteer.

“Ain’t Jesus good?” the volunteer said to Smith as he made his way through the brush with the children close behind.

“He is good,” Smith replied. Smith then turned to the children and said, “I’m the police. Are y’all ready to get out of the woods?”

“I’m really hungry,” one of the children told the deputy, to which the volunteer joked, “you got cheeseburgers in your car?”

Smith responded, “we’re going to get something to eat!”

One of the children could not cross what appeared to be a large log at one point on their walk. Smith lifted the child over the obstacle, to which the child said, “you’re really strong!”

“Am I really strong?” Smith responded.

Smith led the volunteer and the children through the woods while first responders on a nearby road turned on sirens, so the group knew which direction to walk.

According to Click 2 Houston, the trek through the woods took about twenty minutes before the group made it to the road where a host of first responders greeted them.

“Hey, remind them about those cheeseburgers, okay,” Smith jokingly told the children as the first responders cared for them.

“We are also pleased to report the children were checked by Montgomery County EMS personnel who confirmed they were not injured,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. “We would like to thank the tireless efforts of those who helped with this search, including the many First Responders and the civilian volunteers of the Montgomery County Search and Rescue team.”

The children were found about a mile from where they had entered the woods, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. “The children also said they were taught by their parents if they’re lost, they should remain together, and wait for an adult to find them,” the Facebook post noted.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that the trail connects the three residences of the children, and neighborhood children frequent the path to avoid the main road.

