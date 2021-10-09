https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-chad-wolf-unloads-on-kamala-harris-for-reading-to-day-school-while-other-officials-in-mexico-trying-to-fix-crisis

Former Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf slammed the Biden administration over its policies that many say are creating a giant magnet that encourages illegal immigration.

Wolf weighed in on a meeting from cabinet-level officials in the Biden administration and their Mexican counterparts this week over the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, which has seen an illegal immigration crisis that exploded after President Joe Biden took office earlier this year.

Wolf said that a recent incident showing hundreds of migrants trapped in tractor trailer trucks was a “symptom of this very inhumane immigration and border policy that the Biden administration has.”

“They’re doing that because they know that the U.S. border is open, and so the Biden administration is sending them the signal to take that dangerous journey. And I think that’s wrong,” Wolf said. “It certainly needs to change. Look, you know, whether you have the Secretary of State, the DHS Secretary and the Attorney General down there in Mexico, talking about hopefully security and border security, but I know they’re also talking about a whole host of other issues. These are talks that happen in any administration, that happen all the time.”

“The question, though, is what is changing on that border as a result of those talks?” Wolf continued. “What is changing on the enforcement posture, both in the U.S. and on the Mexico side? And I don’t think that we’re seeing any differences. We’re certainly not seeing any concrete actions that they’re taking as a result of those talks.”

Wolf slammed the administration when asked to comment on Vice President Kamala Harris, who was put in charge of addressing the root causes of the border crisis, spending time visiting a day school while other Biden officials visited Mexico.

“It’s quite unbelievable that you have the border czar, who is in charge of, she says not border security, but she’s talking about the root causes of migration,” Wolf said. “That’s what this team was doing in Mexico, talking about some of those root causes, meeting with the president of Mexico. So it’s certainly at the vice president’s level to be down there, to be engaged on these discussions. And she’s completely absent. She’s absent from any follow up to her previous visit to Guatemala, and then to Mexico, but also from the southern border. She’s been to El Paso, which has not seen the vast majority of the illegal crossings. You know, we need leadership and we need leadership from the White House, which is lacking, and from the department, which is lacking. And I think that’s why you continue to see the same failed border policy, month in and month out, which is delivering the same results.”

