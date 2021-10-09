https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-canary-islands-volcano-is-getting-interesting/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Lava flow now covers nearly a two mile radius
The lava tubes are getting larger…
Exit of one of the lava tubes of #LaPalma volcano pic.twitter.com/T6dYXHdQd3
— Physics & Astronomy Zone (@zone_astronomy) October 8, 2021
Volcanic lava in Spain’s La Palma has destroyed more buildings as the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano which began on September 19 intensifies pic.twitter.com/fBYUTvS65Y
— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 9, 2021
Massive destruction in La Palma by the new lava flows today. pic.twitter.com/2Rl9oFmJHT
— WorldOnAlert (@worldonalert) October 9, 2021
La palma today pic.twitter.com/atcPYh9ZNG
— Simone O (@SimoneO17561525) October 9, 2021