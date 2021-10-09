http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4t0bdgcSwH4/

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds at 7:00 p.m. central time on Saturday.

This is the sixth campaign-style rally that Trump has held around the country since June. The Save America rallies have attracted thousands of supporters and the same is expected at today’s event.

2022/2024 Watch: @ebranstad – a top #DonaldTrump adviser in Iowa – tells @FoxNews “there was no question” where to hold Trump’s first rally in the state since the 2020 election. When it comes to politics,”it all starts at the @IowaStateFair ” #2022elections #2024election pic.twitter.com/lhqZh211sO — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) October 9, 2021

Fox News reported on the speculation about Trump’s intentions in 2024 given this rally being held in one of the first primary states to hold presidential elections. The network interviewed a Trump adviser and a GOP consultant.

“The great thing about the Iowa State Fair – we’ve got plenty of parking, plenty of space. President has been here before. He loves the Iowa State Fair. What better place and what better setup than what we have here right now,” Trump political adviser and veteran GOP operative Eric Branstad told Fox News on the eve of Saturday’s rally.

“Everything about the Iowa State Fair says politics,” longtime Iowa-based GOP consultant David Kochel said. “It’s ground zero for congressional races, Senate races, governors races and most importantly presidential races. Anybody who’s run for president in a serious way in the last couple of decades has spent some time around the corn dogs, the buffalo chip throwing contest, and all the things that come at the Iowa State Fair.”

