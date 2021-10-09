https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/10/06/what-is-queer-theory-and-how-are-churches-embracing-it-either-intentionally-or-inadvertently/

Queer theory is a phrase that is used to describe the secular study heteronormativity in society. Essentially, it is the LGBTQ version of Critical Race Theory. Queer theory, in fact, stems from the same foundation as other forms of Critical Theory and has its roots in Marxist thought.

Queer theory seeks to understand–from a secular perspective–why heterosexuality has been deemed by society as the “normal” and “moral” standard by which human sexuality is judged. For the queer theorist, heteronormativity has been historically augmented in society through its institutions, including the Church, the legal system, and academics. While heteronormativity is certainly on the decline today, it’s important to understand how Churches–including Evangelical churches–have contributed to its decline through its embrace of queer theory.

In 2020, after the George Floyd incident, many Southern Baptist churches began to embrace the Black Lives Matter movement. While most laypeople who went along with the movement were simply uninformed and thought they were doing good, leaders of this movement–for example, a pastor at former Southern Baptist president’s Summit Church, Mike Georges–appeared to know exactly what they were doing.

Georges led his church in an anti-police Black Lives Matter march following the George Floyd incident. Black Lives Matter, the organization which coined the “black lives matter” mantra, is well-known for its embrace of queer theory. In fact, Black Lives Matter–both the movement and the organization–stem from the same Marxist roots and are fundamentally inseparable as a movement. The movement is, in and of itself, destructive of Western society, objective morality, and objective normativity. In other words, in the eyes of the Critical Theorists, any form of objective normalcy should be denounced.

This would naturally include normalcy and morality that is derived from the Scriptures.

For the Critical Race Theorist, certain “social constructs,” as they have labeled them, such as high academic standards, modest dress, and the use of logic and reason, have been deemed “racist” for no other reason than these values became prominent within Western civilization which has historically been predominantly White. To the Critical Race Theorist, it matters not that these values arose from a biblical worldview rooted in objective truth.

Similarly, for the queer theorist, heteronormativity, from a secular perspective, should be denounced simply because objective truth cannot be defended from their worldview. A worldview apart from objective truth can only be reduced to chaos.

Churches that have embraced the Black Lives Matter movement have, therefore, already opened the floodgate to reject objective standards of morality and normativity. This is why Mike Georges, the pastor at JD Greear’s Summit Church, can tweet something like the following:

“Hard Pill & Fact:” Georges writes on Twitter, “The Sports & LGBTQ Communities Are Leading Out This Civil Rights Movement WAYYYYYY MORE THAN THE CHURCH!!!!! And If You Believe Otherwise, You Are Sadly In Denial Beloved!!! I Sincerely Applaud Them!!!”

Churches and pastors, if you are leading your congregation in the embrace of the Black Lives Matter movement–in any form or any way–you are teaching your congregation to reject the standard of Scripture and embrace cultural subjectivity instead. You are teaching your congregation to reject the authority of God and instead accept the authority of culture. If you are leading your church to embrace any aspect of Critical theory, you are teaching them to embrace queer theory and you will have no consistent grounds on which to base any objection to queer theory.

