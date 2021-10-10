https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/576103-1-dead-14-others-injured-in-st-paul-shooting

One person was killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting at a bar in Saint Paul, Minn. early Sunday.

According to the Saint Paul Police Department, officers responded to the scene on West 7th Street around 12:15 a.m. to find 15 people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A woman in her 20’s was declared dead while the 14 others were transported to local hospitals and are expected to recover from their wounds.

No arrests have been made and the police said five investigators are currently working to “piece together” what precipitated the shooting.

Early information indicated that there were multiple shooters, though a motive has not yet been identified.

“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell said in a statement.

“In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation. I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable,” said Axtell.

According to Saint Paul police, this is the 32nd homicide in the city this year.

