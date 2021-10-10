https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/100-200-members-of-congress-treated-with-ivermectin/

Posted by Kane on October 10, 2021 3:57 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Likely every single one is a Republican, the party that is supportive of Ivermectin.

Dr. Pierre Kory of Frontline Doctors — “Between 100-200 United States Congress Members (plus many of their staffers and family members) with COVID.. were treated by a colleague over the past 15 months with ivermectin & the I-MASK+ protocol. None have gone to hospital.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...