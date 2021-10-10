https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/16-dead-in-russian-plane-crash-carrying-skydivers/
BREAKING: At least 16 people feared dead in plane crash in central Russia’s Tatarstan region, @AFP. The plane was reportedly carrying skydivers.
pic.twitter.com/4GfeLOn3ji
— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) October 10, 2021
Sixteen people were killed after an aircraft carrying parachutists crashed in central Russia on Sunday.
The L-410 plane carrying 22 people crashed around 9:23 a.m. local time during a flight over the republic of Tatarstan. “Six people were rescued, 16 were taken out without signs of life,” the ministry said.