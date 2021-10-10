https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/16-dead-in-russian-plane-crash-carrying-skydivers/

Sixteen people were killed after an aircraft carrying parachutists crashed in central Russia on Sunday.

The L-410 plane carrying 22 people crashed around 9:23 a.m. local time during a flight over the republic of Tatarstan. “Six people were rescued, 16 were taken out without signs of life,” the ministry said.

