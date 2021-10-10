https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/09/871-los-angeles-firefighters-file-notice-of-intent-to-sue-city-over-vaccine-mandate/

871 Los Angeles city firefighters have filed a notice of intent to sue over the public employee vaccine mandate passed by City Council. The vaccine mandate requires the firefighters to be vaccinated by October 20th.

The L.A. ordinance requiring vaccines leaves the door open for requiring booster shots, stating that they may be required for employees in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health authorities. The lawsuit filed by the group of firefighters seeks $2 million per plaintiff. The group represents one out of every four workers. WATCH:

.

