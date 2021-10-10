https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alan-west-has-covid-may-be-admitted-to-hospital/

Posted by Kane on October 10, 2021 12:41 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is not vaccinated, tweeted on Saturday that he may be admitted to the hospital after a chest X-ray showed he has mild pneumonia caused by the virus.

“Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95.  My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital.”

The campaign also said that West was taking hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...