https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alan-west-has-covid-may-be-admitted-to-hospital/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

2/ My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital. — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 9, 2021

Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is not vaccinated, tweeted on Saturday that he may be admitted to the hospital after a chest X-ray showed he has mild pneumonia caused by the virus.

“Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95. My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital.”

The campaign also said that West was taking hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

1/ After taking COVID and flu shots, Angela West tested positive for COVID yesterday, Friday. Col. West is experiencing a low grade fever and light body aches. Out of concern for public health, Col. West is suspending in-person events until receiving an all-clear indication. pic.twitter.com/Cwpc2XkWVG — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 9, 2021