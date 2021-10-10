http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/v4RnZffDeiI/allen-west-texas-gop-gubernatorial-candidate-has-covid-c7092b3f-f628-4287-8177-01b9107503bb.html

Allen West, a Republican candidate for Texas governor, announced Saturday that he’s “probably going to be admitted to the hospital” after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia.

The big picture: He and his wife, Angela West, both tested positive for the virus, according to statements posted to the former Texas GOP chair’s Twitter account. He wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, but Angela West was.

What he’s saying: He tweeted that he and Angela West, who tested positive Friday, had received monoclonal antibody injections, which are used to treat patients in the early stages of a COVID-19 infection.

Allen West described his condition as “not serious,” but noted: “There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95.”

He announced hours earlier he was canceling in-person events until receiving the “all clear.”

Of note: Posts to his Twitter account earlier in the day said Allen West had “a low grade fever and light body aches” and that he was “taking Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin” — two treatments shown to be ineffective against COVID-19.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with more details on the Wests’ diagnoses and further context.

