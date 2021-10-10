https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/616427402817c57bc71ce3ab
Tens of thousands of travelers were impacted this holiday weekend after Southwest Airlines cancelled nearly two thousand flights since Friday night, far more than any other carrier. The airline blamed…
Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced on Monday that they’ve submitted an emergency authorization application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their oral antiviral …
More than a dozen tornadoes were reported as a severe storm system slammed the Midwest. Plus: Thousands of passengers were stranded this weekend when Southwest Airlines cancelled nearly 2,000 flights….
To mark the release of the manga ‘Kaiju No. 8’, the Japanese publisher pulls no punches, with a gigantic illustration of the comic book hero stuck on the facade of the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris….
Tunisian President Kais Saied has approved the new government selected by Tunisia’s first female prime minister, Najla Bouden, 11 weeks after the last one was liquidated. The opposition described the …