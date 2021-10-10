https://noqreport.com/2021/10/10/because-its-working-why-we-must-keep-disseminating-the-truth-about-covid-vaccines/

Editor’s Commentary: The vast majority of our articles keep their original headlines. I often add my commentary before and/or after the articles to give them context that (hopefully) enhances the overall result. In this case, the message surrounding the article below is arguably more important than the data reported in the article itself.

Information about the dangers and lack of effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines is out there. It’s not reaching everybody, but judging by reactions from media, it’s far more prevalent in the minds of Americans than they want us to believe. Even many who are vaccinated are starting to voice their adamant opposition to vaccine mandates, highlighting that in America, media choice is still alive and well… at least it should be.

Considering that vaccinated and unvaccinated alike are able to contract and spread the disease at nearly identical levels, the notion of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” is ludicrous prima facie. And the people are taking note. Despite unhinged celebrities and TikTok stars joining the Biden-Harris regime in echoing the false phrase, more people are taking note of the actual data the belies their contentions.

THIS is why we post content about the “vaccines” on a daily basis. We try to keep it as fresh as possible but reiteration of the damning reports on vaccine dangers and the fact that they’re not working as advertised is an important process. This is why we join Children’s Health Defense and others in posting weekly VAERS data. It’s why we make reports about vaccine adverse reactions, including deaths, a primary aspect of our various publications. And it’s why we promote effective treatments like the MATH+ protocol while also pointing to emerging treatments that need the attention of as many Americans as possible.

It’s working. They’re trying to hide this fact but it’s happening more and more every day. This weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 flights. They claim it’s over new FAA regulations and the weather, but it’s conspicuous that these cancelations coincide with a “sickout” in protest of vaccine mandates by Southwest Airlines employees. According to Twitchy:

We can’t help but notice the media didn’t cover the sickout with the airlines. Hrm. Hardly a peep and then when it was finally discussed it was about a staffing shortage. No mention of the sickout. And then Southwest Airlines, who allegedly was impacted the most, tweeted that it was ATC issues and disruptive weather. Huh.

Government, mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, and vaxx-nannies across the country will do whatever they can to gaslight Americans into thinking concern over the mandates is limited. That’s not true. Even many of those who are vaccinated are concerned about these mandates progressing into more draconian medical tyranny. With booster shots being promoted so heavily, it’s understandable that they’d be starting to take notice.

In the article below by Megan Redshaw, she explores the most recent VAERS data drop as well as updates on the state of our vaccinated nation. Please read it all the way through and start sharing some or all of the data. We need to continue to disseminate the truth to the people. The more we have working with us to stop the mandates and bring back medical freedom, the more likely we will be successful in the end.

Reports of Serious Injuries After COVID Vaccines Near 112,000, as Pfizer Asks FDA to Green Light Shots for Kids 5 to 11

VAERS data released Friday by the CDC included a total of 778,685 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID vaccines, including 16,310 deaths and 111,921 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2021.

Data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that between Dec. 14, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2021, a total of 778,685 adverse events following COVID vaccines were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The data included a total of 16,310 reports of deaths — an increase of 373 over the previous week.

There were 111,921 reports of serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period — up 6,163 compared with the previous week.

Excluding “foreign reports” filed in VAERS, 593.728 adverse events, including 7,437 deaths and 47,455 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2021.

Of the 7,437 U.S. deaths reported as of Oct. 1, 11% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 16% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 29% occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

In the U.S., 393.4 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of Oct. 1. This includes: 227 million doses of Pfizer, 152 million doses of Moderna and 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

The data come directly from reports submitted to VAERS, the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.

Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date, usually about a week prior to the release date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.

Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.

This week’s U.S. data for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

The most recent death involves a 16-year-old male (VAERS I.D. 1734141) who reportedly died from cardiac failure five days after receiving Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

Other recent deaths include a 17-year-old male (VAERS I.D. 1689212) with cancer who was vaccinated April 17, tested positive for COVID on July 20, was hospitalized and passed away Aug. 29; and a 16-year-old female (VAERS I.D. 1694568) who died from a pulmonary embolism nine days after receiving her first Pfizer dose.

This week’s U.S. VAERS data, from Dec. 14, 2020 to Oct. 1, 2021, for all age groups combined, show:

Young mother pressured to receive COVID vaccine dies of vaccine-induced blood clots

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old stay-at-home mother from Washington passed away suddenly on Sept. 7 from vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) — a rare, and sometimes fatal, blood-clotting condition — after receiving J&J’s COVID vaccine.

On Aug. 29, Jessica went to a Seattle pharmacy to get her COVID vaccine and was told she would be receiving J&J’s shot. She was “vehemently opposed” to taking the vaccine, “considering her stay-at-home mom status, state of good health and young age in conjunction with the known and unknown risk of an unproven vaccine,” her husband said.

But Jessica was pressured to get the vaccine due to a vaccine mandate at their child’s school requiring “room moms” who wished to serve in the classroom be fully vaccinated.

According to Jessica’s VAERS report (VAERS I.D. 1683324), she experienced blood clots in her ovarian and renal veins, and a brain hemorrhage that led to tissue damage. Although doctors tried to relieve the pressure on her brain by performing a craniotomy, they were unsuccessful.

Jessica was ultimately pronounced brain dead, removed from life support and passed away. Doctors confirmed the cause of death was VITT.

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize emergency use of its COVID vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech on Thursday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize their COVID vaccine for emergency use for children 5 to 11 years old. The FDA advisory committee is scheduled to meet Oct. 26 to discuss Pfizer’s pediatric COVID vaccine.

FDA officials said once vaccine data for younger children was submitted, the agency could authorize a vaccine for younger children in a matter of weeks, but it would depend on the timing and quality of the data provided.

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted initial data to the FDA last month for a regimen of two 10-microgram doses in children — one-third the amount given to older patients — but had not formally requested authorization until now.

According to Pfizer’s Sept. 20 press release, the trial didn’t show the vaccine reduced hospitalizations or even mild cases. But it did reveal side effects generally comparable to those observed in participants 16 to 25 years of age.

Studies confirm Pfizer vaccine immunity wanes at 2 months

As The Defender reported, two studies published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine confirm any immune protection offered by two doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine drops off after roughly two months.

A prospective longitudinal study from Israel covering 4,800 healthcare workers showed antibody levels waned rapidly after two doses of vaccine “especially among men, among persons 65 years of age or older and among persons with immunosuppression.”

A second study from Qatar looked at actual infections among the nation’s highly vaccinated population, who mostly received Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. Estimated effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 infection was negligible for the first two weeks after the first Pfizer dose, increased to 36.8% in the third week after the first dose, and reached its peak at 77.5% in the first month after the second dose.

By months five five through seven, researchers said vaccine efficacy reached a low level of approximately 20%. Pfizer has consistently claimed the company’s own efficacy data demonstrate 95% efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, which was not observed in this study.

Sweden, Denmark and Finland pause Moderna vaccine over concerns of myocarditis

Sweden, Denmark and Finland will pause the use of Moderna’s COVID vaccine for younger age groups after reports of possible rare side effects, including myocarditis.

Finland on Thursday paused the use of Moderna’s COVID vaccine for younger males due to reports of myocarditis, joining Sweden and Denmark in limiting its use after a Nordic study involving Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark found men under the age of 30 who received Moderna’s vaccine had a slightly higher risk than others of developing myocarditis.

All four countries said they would instead give Pfizer’s vaccine to men born in 1991 and later, despite research that shows a similar risk of myocarditis associated with Pfizer’s vaccine.

Fully vaccinated patient sparks COVID outbreak among vaccinated population

A paper published Sept. 30, in Eurosurveillance showed a fully vaccinated patient in a hospital setting rapidly spread COVID to fully vaccinated staff, patients and family members — despite a 96% vaccination rate and use of full personal protective equipment.

Of the 42 cases diagnosed in the outbreak, 38 were fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine, one had received only one vaccination and three were unvaccinated.

Of the infected, 23 were patients and 19 were staff members. The staff all recovered quickly. However, eight vaccinated patients became severely ill, six became critically ill and five of the critically ill died. The two unvaccinated patients had mild COVID cases.

The authors said the study challenges the assumption high universal vaccination rates will lead to herd immunity and prevent COVID outbreaks, as 96.2% of the outbreak subjects were vaccinated, infection advanced rapidly and viral load was high.

Fully vaccinated countries had the highest number of new COVID cases

In a study published Sept. 30 in the peer-reviewed European Journal of Epidemiology Vaccines, researchers investigated the relationship between the percentage of population fully vaccinated and new COVID cases across 68 countries and 2,947 U.S. counties that had second dose vaccine, and available COVID case data.

The study found “no discernible relationship” between the percentage of population fully vaccinated and new COVID cases. In addition, the most fully vaccinated nations had the highest number of new COVID cases, based on the researchers’ analysis of emerging data during a seven-day period in September.

Children’s Health Defense asks anyone who has experienced an adverse reaction, to any vaccine, to file a report following these three steps.

© 2021 Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.

