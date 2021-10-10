http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/n0sqdWL6YmU/brandon-the-gift-that-keeps-on-giving.php

“Let’s go Brandon” is bidding to go down in political history as one of the most memorable slogans—and greatest media blunders—of all time. I think it is going to be around through election day 2024 (though whether Joe Biden makes it that long is another story).

In this first short clip, enjoy the pranking that took place at Chicago O’Hare airport a couple days ago:







And in the event you missed the origin of this whole story, here it is:







Talk about fake news!

I will happily share my Nobel Peace Prize to anyone who can slip “Let’s go Brandon” into President Biden’s teleprompter, because you know he’d read it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

