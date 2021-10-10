https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-cameron-bure-standing-up-for-freedom-against-vaccine-mandate

“Fuller House” actress Candace Cameron Bure said this weekend that she does not approve of COVID vaccine mandates, emphasizing that she’s for “medical freedom.”

Cameron Bure made her comments while captioning a post that read, “I’m not anti-[vaccine], I’m just pro-medical freedom.” The post was a screenshot from social media personality “The Girl Named Blake.”

“This. This is not about what I am against. This is what I am FOR,” Cameron Bure wrote. “Read and understand the distinction. This mama is holding the line and standing up for freedom.”

“This should not separate us,” the 45-year-old added. “We can have different opinions and still respect and love one another. Be bigger than that!”

There are an additional four slides in the post; they say that she’s “pro-informed consent,” “pro-immune system,” “pro-early intervention,” and “pro-sunlight, exercise, real food, & vitamins.”

The post has racked up nearly half a million “likes” in a matter of two days.

Fellow “Fuller House” actresses Alexa Mey and Carlos Pena Vega supported Cameron Bure in the replies, according to E!News. “Alexa commented clapping emojis, while Carlos remarked, ‘LOVE. SUPPORT. LETS GO,’” the report said.

Back in September, the openly Christian actress told Instagram followers, “I can no longer stay silent on vaccine mandates. Although I will not disclose my vaccination status to you, I am absolutely opposed to vaccine MANDATES, anywhere. We must speak up.”

President Biden announced in early September that he will be mandating vaccination, testing, and mask requirements for not just federal employees, but many private businesses, too.

“Companies with at least 100 employees must require their employees get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests under a new Biden administration plan to combat the coronavirus and encourage vaccination,” The Daily Wire reported at the time. “President Joe Biden is scheduled to outline a revamped federal strategy to address COVID-19 that includes far more invasive regulations and restrictions than the federal government has put in place to date. Part of Biden’s six-point plan involves cracking down on 100+ employee companies to push their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Notably, The Daily Wire quickly responded to the news by stating that the company would not comply with the order.

“The Daily Wire has well over 100 employees. We will not enforce Joe Biden’s unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate,” said Daily Wire co-founder and CEO Jeremy Boreing via Twitter. “We will use every tool at our disposal, including legal action, to resist this overreach. More to come.”

ESPN anchor Sage Steele, who was recently suspended by ESPN, said on a recent podcast that her company’s COVID vaccination requirement was “sick.”

Steele said the Walt Disney Company, which owns ESPN, mandated all employees get the jab before September 30, lest they be fired.

The ESPN personality told former NFL QB Jay Cutler, who was hosting the podcast, that she did get the vaccine, but she “didn’t want to do it,” the New York Post reported.

“I work for a company that mandates it and I had until September 30th to get it done or I’m out,” she said.

“I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is sick and it’s scary to me in many ways,” Steele continued. “I just, I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, I mean a global company like that.”

Steele later apologized for the “controversy” her remark created for her employers.

As The Daily Wire’s Joe Morgan reported, Steele said the following in a statement: “I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize. We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully.”

