An ‘unruly’ passenger aboard an American Airlines-operated flight claimed he had a ‘device’ – causing havoc and fear as the the plane landed at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Saturday.

Dramatic footage showed a passenger pinned to the tarmac as emergency workers evacuated the American Eagle flight from Indianapolis after the pilot reported a ‘suspicious passenger and luggage on board’.

All 80 passengers were taken off flight AA4817 and videos of a man being pinned down to the tarmac by firefighters were posted to social media.

American Airlines flight AA4817 made an emergency landing at LaGuardia and deplaned the passengers after a ‘potential security issue’. A video posted to Twitter showed the aftermath where a man lying face down on the tarmac with two firefighters standing over him

Firefighters held the man down as a woman yelled: ‘Get back! Get back!’ Off-camera passengers then said: ‘Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!’ as they backed away from the man

A senior law enforcement official said the passenger was ‘unruly’ and alleged that when confronted by the flight crew he suggested he had a ‘device’ aboard the plane, according to NBC New York.

The suspicious passenger has been taken into custody for questioning and his identity was not immediately released..

The airline has yet to release more details, including what the supposed ‘device’ was that prompted the emergency landing.

Emergency crews were seen spraying the airplane after the passengers deplaned.

The other passengers were safely transported from the tarmac to the terminal after the plane landed at about 3pm.

There were no reported injuries to any passengers or crew members, who described the suspect as showing ‘erratic behavior’.

The pilot radioed for an emergency landing and reported a suspicious passenger and luggage on board after the flight left Indianapolis around 1pm bound for LaGuardia.

Meanwhile, a video posted to Twitter captioned ‘so the end of our flight got interesting’ showed a man lying face down on the tarmac with two firefighters standing over him.

A woman then yelled: ‘Get back! Get back!’ and off-camera passengers said: ‘Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!’ as they backed away from the man.

A woman named Valeria Falcetta also took a video from the tarmac and posted it to Instagram. In it, a firefighter told her ‘we have a medical emergency’ to which she replied: ‘It doesn’t look like a medical emergency to me. That is not a medical emergency at all’

‘That guy had something,’ Falcettasaid in the video, showing the man lying on the tarmac

The plane (pictured), which was traveling from Indianapolis, landed safely just after 3pm.

‘We just had to evacuate our airplane,’ a woman named Valeria Falcetta said in another video, which was posted to Instagram.

‘That guy had something,’ she added, showing the face-down man and obviously confused as to why the plane had to make an emergency landing.

‘Everybody step back right now, get back,’ emergency personnel shouted, to which Falcetta calmly replied: ‘What the hell?’

‘We have a medical emergency,’ a male firefighter said. ‘It doesn’t look like a medical emergency to me,’ Falcetta added.

‘That is not a medical emergency at all,’ she said and an off-camera man can be heard saying: ‘I think someone reported this guy suspicious.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for comment.