https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/10/clay-clark-america-is-facing-the-final-steps-toward-the-great-reset

The southern border of the United States has the floodgates open to the illegal immigration siege.

Migrants, including Latin American Haitians and Middle Eastern foes, flood into the state of Texas without even a thought of halt from the Biden dictatorship.

After a lockdown worldwide to change the landscape using a Chinese bioweapon the current administration by fiat refuses to test or prevent them from entrance.

The United States was shifted in the Midwest by Syrian refugee resettlement which led to SJW representatives like the Squad taking and remaining in power.

Those states have quickly disintegrated into all but ruin.

The problem was stifled by the election of Donald Trump but is now quickly being reinstated as the election was stolen despite even dependable independent outlets blushing about it.

Military members who have been serving tirelessly are now being pushed out.

They’re being thrown in the brig for standing against unlawful orders and treasonous direction by General Mark Milley, a man who was accidentally exposed by false journalists Woodward and Costa in a profitable propagandist book. He then admits it.

As more information is revealed Americans must decipher the puzzle before them, prepare, and then act accordingly.

The question remains, due to attrition will they do it?

The country is facing the Great Reset as outlined by unjust globalists like Fauci, Gates and Schwab.

What are Americans facing as more comes against them?

What are they going to do?

