https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/communism-returns-to-lithuania/

Posted by Kane on October 10, 2021 2:30 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

‘My wife and I are banished from society.’  Lithuania has the strictest Covid rules in the world.

Man describes the miserable situation for the Unvaccinated — “We’re not allowed to buy food in the local supermarket. We now buy food in old-Soviet markets.”

Read the full thread…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...