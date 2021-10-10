https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/communism-returns-to-lithuania/
My wife and I have been suspended without pay for 4 weeks.
We can’t return to our jobs.
Not sure our employers would let us back.
Even if they did, our colleagues despise us, wish on social media for our death. Nothing we can do will ever erase that. We can’t work there.
2/
— Gluboco Lietuva (@gluboco) October 7, 2021
‘My wife and I are banished from society.’ Lithuania has the strictest Covid rules in the world.
Man describes the miserable situation for the Unvaccinated — “We’re not allowed to buy food in the local supermarket. We now buy food in old-Soviet markets.”
We now buy food in old Soviet-style markets: outdoors, in parking lots, products sold on street, tiny tables, or from back of cars. Produce, eggs, cheese, meat, fish. Cash only. No Pass required.
Not as convenient as a supermarket. But it works for now. Life finds a way.
— Gluboco Lietuva (@gluboco) October 7, 2021
Government approval to exist in society. Banishment based on arbitrary rules. Recording of all people’s movements.
That’s not health; it’s control and power.
This new authoritarian control will only grow to ban ever more behavior as bureaucrats push to expand their power.
15/ pic.twitter.com/kdaawCMWi0
— Gluboco Lietuva (@gluboco) October 7, 2021