FILE PHOTO: Re-elected Czech President Milos Zeman attends his inauguration ceremony at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Re-elected Czech President Milos Zeman attends his inauguration ceremony at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

October 10, 2021

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman was being taken to Prague’s Central Military Hospital on Sunday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

She gave no details but said the hospital’s director would give a media briefing at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT). The presidential office had previously said Zeman, 77, has been ill and spent eight days in hospital last month.

(Reporting by Robert muller, writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Goodman)

