https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/576113-democratic-senator-on-controversial-schumer-speech-timing-might

Sen. Chris CoonsChris Andrew CoonsSunday shows preview: Senate votes to raise debt ceiling; Facebook whistleblower blasts company during testimony Throttling free speech is not the way to fix Facebook and other social media To build back better, put a fee on corporate carbon pollution MORE (D-Del.) on Sunday said he agreed with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSunday shows preview: Senate votes to raise debt ceiling; Facebook whistleblower blasts company during testimony The parts of Manchin’s voting act you haven’t heard about The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – After high drama, Senate lifts debt limit MORE‘s (D-N.Y.) frustration with his Republican colleagues that was on display in a fiery speech last week but acknowledged that the timing of the remarks “may not have been the best.”

Schumer angered Republican lawmakers on Thursday when he lambasted them in a speech on the Senate floor right after they had helped to advance a short-term debt ceiling extension. He accused GOP lawmakers of playing a “dangerous and risky partisan game.”

Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinInternal battles heat up over Biden agenda Sunday shows preview: Senate votes to raise debt ceiling; Facebook whistleblower blasts company during testimony Growing number of Democrats endorse abolishing debt limit altogether MORE (D-W.Va) could be seen behind Schumer with his hands over his face in apparent dismay.

“Frankly, I agree with the reasons why Sen. Schumer was so frustrated that this standoff over the debt limit was risky, was unnecessary, was a manufactured crisis,” Coons said to “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceFox’s Bret Baier: Jan. 6 was a ‘dark day’ for US ‘similar to what we saw in 1876’ Democrats offer options for passing infrastructure, reconciliation bills Khanna says he trusts Biden to work out a compromise to pass stalled legislation MORE.

“But partly why Sen. Manchin had his head in his hands was he thinks our leaders should be talking to each other directly. And all of us agree that we need more stability in our Congress and our country,” Coons added.

“So while I completely understand President Schumer’s deep frustration, the timing may not have been the best,” Coons said, mistakenly referring to Schumer as the president.

Wallace pointed out Coon’s gaffe and joked, “Maybe we should say ‘President Manchin’ at this point,” referring to the influence the moderate Democratic senator has had in stopping bills key to the Biden agenda from passing without concessions.

Schumer’s remarks angered Republicans.

“I thought it was totally out of line. I just thought it was an incredibly partisan speech after we had just helped him solve a problem. … I let him have it,” Senate Republican Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneMcConnell vows GOP won’t help raise debt ceiling in December after Schumer ‘tantrum’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – After high drama, Senate lifts debt limit GOP tries to take filibuster pressure off Manchin, Sinema MORE (S.D.) said following Schumer’s speech.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMcConnell vows GOP won’t help raise debt ceiling in December after Schumer ‘tantrum’ Biden officially restores national monuments rolled back by Trump The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – After high drama, Senate lifts debt limit MORE (R-Utah) said, “There’s a time to be graceful, and there’s a time to be combative, and that was a time for grace.”

“I didn’t think it was appropriate at this time, and we had a talk about that,” Manchin said. “I’m sure Chuck’s frustration was up, but that was not a way of taking it out.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

