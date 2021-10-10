https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/10/eat-it-southwestair-rep-chip-roy-says-southwest-and-other-airlines-should-pay-back-their-bailout-money-a/

Just to update you on this story from earlier, we still don’t have a definitive answer on what’s going on with Southwest Airlines and their 1000+ canceled flights:

But, as we told you earlier, there is widespread speculation that this is a protest of a vaccine mandate recently announced by the company:

Rep. Chip Roy tweeted that he hopes it is a protest against vaccine mandates and “let others start following”:

Southwest, however, is sticking with its earlier claim that it’s related to Air Traffic Control issues and weather:

The FAA disagrees:

Roy also wants Southwest’s employees to know that he’s “100% behind them”:

And he even suggested Southwest and other airlines should pay back their bailout funds over the mandates:

“Eat it, @SouthestAir”:

FWIW, Sen. Ted Cruz is also following the story and he’s on the aviation subcommittee:

***

