Just to update you on this story from earlier, we still don’t have a definitive answer on what’s going on with Southwest Airlines and their 1000+ canceled flights:

Reason behind widespread Southwest cancellations, delays remains unclear https://t.co/ooFPnVOR0v pic.twitter.com/QQquPtuUh2 — Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF (@MyStateline) October 11, 2021

But, as we told you earlier, there is widespread speculation that this is a protest of a vaccine mandate recently announced by the company:

I hope it’s a strike. And I hope more companies face similar resistance from their employees. This is how you get vaccine mandates reversed. https://t.co/96cqozPjZh — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) October 10, 2021

Rep. Chip Roy tweeted that he hopes it is a protest against vaccine mandates and “let others start following”:

Please. And let others start following. This is the America I know and love. #JustSayNo https://t.co/GZ2daymg3w — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 11, 2021

Southwest, however, is sticking with its earlier claim that it’s related to Air Traffic Control issues and weather:

Air Traffic Control (ATC) issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend as we continue efforts to recover the operation. We appreciate you hanging in there w/us & hope we can still welcome you onboard in the future. -Tayler — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 11, 2021

The FAA disagrees:

Air traffic control real-time status is always available for the public. Look any time. Go to the source and check it out yourself: https://t.co/2JqKd70wIr — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) October 11, 2021

Roy also wants Southwest’s employees to know that he’s “100% behind them”:

And I am 100% behind them. Tell @SouthwestAir to shove their “we LUV employees” nonsense. Shut them down. And when they come begging for a bailout – not one @HouseGOP or @SenateGOP should support them. #HealthcareFreedom https://t.co/xXli7pLBpT — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 11, 2021

And he even suggested Southwest and other airlines should pay back their bailout funds over the mandates:

Actually – let’s make @SouthwestAir & others trampling the rights of their employees to healthcare privacy to pay back their previous bailout. https://t.co/45W1Yni6mY — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 11, 2021

“Eat it, @SouthestAir”:

This makes me happier than I can possibly articulate. Eat it, @SouthwestAir. https://t.co/kXdGIuXJoi — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 11, 2021

FWIW, Sen. Ted Cruz is also following the story and he’s on the aviation subcommittee:

Note @tedcruz is ranking Republican of Senate subcommittee on Aviation and Southwest Airlines is based in Texas. 👇 https://t.co/NyAuAL4CPh — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) October 10, 2021

