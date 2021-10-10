https://www.oann.com/el-salvador-to-use-bitcoin-gains-to-fund-veterinary-hospital-president-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=el-salvador-to-use-bitcoin-gains-to-fund-veterinary-hospital-president-says



FILE PHOTO: A man stand next to a sign reading “Bitcoin accepted here”, outside a moto reapair shop where the cryptocurrency is accepted as a payment method, in Aguilares, El Salvador October 6, 2021. Picture taken October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A man stand next to a sign reading “Bitcoin accepted here”, outside a moto reapair shop where the cryptocurrency is accepted as a payment method, in Aguilares, El Salvador October 6, 2021. Picture taken October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas/File Photo

October 10, 2021

By Nelson Renteria

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – El Salvador will invest some of the $4 million gains it has obtained from its bitcoin operations to build a veterinary hospital, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday.

Bitcoin lost almost 10% of its value on Sept. 9, after the Central American nation became the first worldwide to authorize the cryptocurrency as legal tender https://www.reuters.com/technology/one-month-el-salvadors-bitcoin-use-grows-headaches-persist-2021-10-07. But it has surged more than 30% in the past week to its highest levels since May.

The Bitcoin Trust, which Congress authorized in August, with a balance of $150 million, now has a “surplus” of $4 million, Bukele said.

“So we decided to invest a part of that money in this: a veterinary hospital for our furry friends,” Bukele wrote on Twitter.

Bukele said the veterinary hospital would services for basic and emergency care as well as rehabilitation.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by William Mallard)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

