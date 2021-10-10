https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/10/even-stupid-people-think-this-is-stupid-cori-bush-dragged-for-dumbest-spin-of-them-all-on-bidens-completely-failed-joke-of-a-jobs-report/

We’ve seen a lot of Democrats, pundits, and lefties try and spin Biden’s most recent yet ABHORRENT jobs report but this from Cori Bush is a doozy.

People can’t work?

Really, Cori?

Maybe she doesn’t understand the difference between can’t and won’t.

Federal unemployment benefits were cut off in Sept. and we just had the worst jobs report of 2021. Why? Because unemployment benefits aren’t why people can’t work. It’s the lack of guaranteed health care and childcare during a pandemic to name a few. Bring back the benefits. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 9, 2021

You know the face you make when you’re standing in line at the store and the person in front of you starts writing a check?

Yup, just made that face.

God, you’re stupid The reason the jobs report was so bad was because people in blue states were still getting the money. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) October 10, 2021

Hard to convince people to work when they’re getting a bunch of supposedly ‘free money’ from the government.

Oooh, nice use of the clapping emoji.

Aside from not you understanding how labor is reported, why would not having healthcare prevent someone from getting off their rear end and going to work? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 10, 2021

Yeah, if my unemployment gets cut off, I’m totally not go back to work because the government won’t pay for a babysitter for me. — 𝔇𝔢𝔞𝔱𝔥’𝔰 𝔊𝔲𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔞 𝔓𝔦𝔤 4.0🇺🇲 (@DeathsGuineaPig) October 10, 2021

Totally.

I’m so tired of people saying “good they should to back to work. Everywhere is hiring and paying more!” In reality, these businesses are offering one time bonuses, that usually aren’t even going to be paid out for at least 90 days, (1) — Landlords In Their own words (@landlord_expose) October 9, 2021

Bullshit. I’m offering FT employment w/overtime, signing bonus, 401k, company smart phone, company vehicle, paid training, paid vacation, paid sick leave, company provided uniform, and more, and I can’t get anyone to apply. — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) October 10, 2021

What they said.

We can’t afford to pay for the extra benefits. Teach Democrats math — Scottergate (@Scottergate) October 10, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

Teach them math.

We’re not miracle-workers, people.

***

