Former congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says she is seriously dismayed with the Biden administration’s border policies and believes they are jeopardizing national security.

“The Biden-Harris administration has an open-door policy at the borders. The reality is that people are being let in and crossing the border every single day,” Gabbard told Judge Jeanine Pirro on Fox News over the weekend. “It doesn’t matter how many times Secretary Blinken or Kamala Harris or anyone from the administration says, you know, don’t come across the border.”

She told the host that “The Department of Homeland Security secretary (Alejandro Mayorkas) recently told Congress: ‘Our borders are secure.’ This is what he said … lies like that are being told to the American public.”

Illegal border crossings during the Biden administration have skyrocketed. Year-over-year numbers consistently show a rise in border crossings of close to 300% per month since Donald Trump’s last year in office. In August, there were more than 200,000 encounters between border patrol agents and illegal crossers. Since Biden took office in January, well over 1 million illegal migrants have crossed into the U.S.

“These drug cartels, these human traffickers, they are incredibly emboldened to the point where they feel that they can do this without consequence, where they feel they can continue profiting off of trafficking people across these borders that are essentially open,” said the former Hawaiian representative, adding that the border crisis poses a serious national security threat as well as creating a humanitarian crisis.

Gabbard said the administration false story only works to reveal “the arrogance and the self-serving nature of leaders who are in power in this country and the disrespect that they have for the American people.”

