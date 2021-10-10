http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/GCI8TDPqGIc/

PRINCE Andrew’s siblings decided nine months ago there was “no way back” for the scandal-hit royal, we can reveal.

Charles, Anne and Edward held a summit in January where they ruled the Duke of York should never return to public life.

5 Prince Andrew’s siblings have decided he cannot return to royal life Credit: AP

5 They decided there was no way back for the scandal-hit Duke at a summit nine months ago Credit: Reuters

5 Prince William also wants to block any way back for his uncle as he sees him as a ‘threat to the monarchy’ Credit: Times Newspapers Ltd

It was reported last night that Prince William sees his uncle as a threat to the monarchy’s future.

Andrew, 61, harbours a return to royal life despite facing a sex abuse lawsuit in the US.

A source said: “Nine months ago Charles, Anne and Edward had a meeting, a summit, and agreed there was no way back for him.”

Meanwhile, sources close to future king Wills revealed to The Sunday Times how he thinks Andrew has an “ungracious and ungrateful” attitude to his position.

This has created public anger and is a risk and threat to the family, the sources claim.

One told The Sunday Times: “There is no way in the world he’s ever coming back, the family will never let it happen.”

Wills, 39, and dad Charles held separate talks with the Queen when Andrew stepped down from royal duty after his Newsnight interview almost two years ago.

A pal of William claimed: “He is no fan of Uncle Andrew.”

And The Sunday Times’ royal source claimed one of the “triggers” that “really gets” William is his uncle’s attitude.

They added: “Any suggestion there isn’t gratitude for the institution, anything that could lead the public to think that senior members of the family aren’t grateful for their position, (William thinks) is really dangerous.”

🔵 Read our Royal Family live blog for the latest updates

In April, the royals were stunned when Andrew spoke to TV cameras outside All Saints Chapel, Windsor Lodge, two days after Prince Philip’s death.

Charles, 72, was aware of his plan and feared it was a bid to get back in the limelight.

‘MAKE IT GO AWAY’

So he got out his own televised tribute from Highgrove — with sources close to Charles saying he acted 24 hours after Philip’s death to make sure he got there first with his “Dear Papa” statement.

A friend told The Sunday Times: “(Andrew) was literally gunning to be in front of a camera and was making it clear to the households that he was going to be in front of a camera ASAP”.

Charles is said to “love his brother” but thinks the sex abuse writ served by his accuser Virginia Giuffre brings “unwelcome reputational damage to the institution”.

A source told the paper “a way back for the Duke is not possible, because the spectre of this accusation raises its head with hideous regularity”.

Andrew’s team, however are said to wish the Royal Family could be much more supportive and engaged, a source said.

They claimed: “They’ve just stuck their fingers in their ears and gone, ‘Make it go away.’

“But (the experience with) Harry and Meghan should have taught them that even when a problem ‘goes away’, it doesn’t go away.

“The Duke can no more be disinvested as a senior member of the royal family than Harry and Meghan can. It is who and what they are. If they don’t engage at all, it is going to become like Harry and Meghan on steroids.”

That allegation has been dismissed by palace aides.

The Queen paying Andy’s legal fees from her Duchy of Lancaster income is also causing a backlash against the royals.

Andrew has twice bolted to Balmoral this summer to hide with his mother, and avoid US lawyers attempting to serve the lawsuit.

He even missed the birth of his grand-daughter after Princess Beatrice went into labour.

Andrew’s US legal team finally accepted the case had been served on September 21 and a preliminary hearing is due to be held in New York next month.

He has strongly denied all the allegations made by Ms Giuffre and his team are seeking to get the case thrown out before a trial.

Earlier this year we revealed Andrew was going “stir crazy” trapped in his home on the Windsor Great Park and ventured out only to go horse riding.

His pal Ghislaine Maxwell will stand trial in New York next month accused of sex trafficking and assisting Jeffrey Epstein in the recruitment of young girls.

Last night Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Prince Andrew did not comment.

5 The Queen is funding Andy’s legal fight against the sex abuse allegations, pictured with her late husband Prince Philip Credit: Rex

5 Virginia Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, but he strongly denies all claims Credit: Rex Features

Prince Andrew faces ‘disaster’ if he takes stand in Virginia Roberts sex case after Newsnight interview, expert claims

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

