Illegal Alien from China Hit with Federal Charges for Setting Fire to Historic Alabama Church

An illegal alien from China is facing federal charges after setting multiple fires at a historic Alabama, church.

The perp, 27 year-old Xiaoquin Yan of China, was charged with second-degree arson after she set four fires in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Montgomery. Yan first arrived in the United States on an F-1 student visa but overstayed her visa and has since been living as an illegal alien.

According to the church, where Governor Kay Ivey attends services, Yan caused at least $25,000 worth of damage. The church was first founded in 1829 and its existing sanctuary has been around since 1916.

Now, Yan is facing federal charges for seeking to destroy property with fire or explosives. Federal court filings, detailed by WSFA 12 News, reveal that Yan supposedly scoped out the church multiple times and made remarks about the pastors, referring to them as “rich white men.”

The pastor of the church told federal agents that he had previously interacted with Yan, finding her suspicious and thus taking down her license plate number. Security guards at the church noted that Yan had “two blue duffel bags with white wiring” inside her 2001 Buick LeSabre. The vehicle is registered to Yan’s name.

Also, a security guard and a custodian said Yan had previously showed up at the church — once with long hair and then later with short hair — and asked about the building’s security cameras.

