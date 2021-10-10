https://moonbattery.com/australian-covid-concentration-camps/

Having been down this road in Russia under Lenin and then Germany under Hitler, we already knew what would come next in Australia: concentration camps:

The first glimpse of what the 1,000-bed quarantine facility at Wellcamp Airport outside Toowoomba will look like has been revealed.

The facility is expected to take 500 inmates by the end of the year and the full 1,000 by the end of March.

Another 1,000-bed quarantine facility is being built in Queensland by the Commonwealth government on a 30-hectare Army barracks site in the industrial area of Pinkenba, near Brisbane Airport.

They might construct a whole gulag archipelago. Why not? Taxpayers have plenty of money.

At this stage, the [Toowoomba camp] will be used by domestic travellers returning from COVID hotspots.

Why anyone who had left Australia would come back again is unclear. It is possibly the most repressive country in the world regarding Covid tyranny.

